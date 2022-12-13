71,397 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

