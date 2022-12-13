United Services Automobile Association Invests $826,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

