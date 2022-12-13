United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after buying an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -397.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

