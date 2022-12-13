21,967 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

