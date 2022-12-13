United Services Automobile Association Takes $990,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.62 and a beta of 0.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $129.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

