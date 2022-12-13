United Services Automobile Association Takes $908,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.90.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $119.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

