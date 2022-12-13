United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 11,550 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.