United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 122,933 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLF opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

