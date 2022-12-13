United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,901,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after buying an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,330,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

