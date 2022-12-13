United Services Automobile Association Takes $837,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,478,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after buying an additional 274,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

MAT stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

