United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 35,838 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after buying an additional 1,401,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 513,794 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 211,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 89,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

