Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Michael Quartieri Buys 4,025 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $141,156.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,514.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Quartieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

