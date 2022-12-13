Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 3,619 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elastic stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 116.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,393,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

