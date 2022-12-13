Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 3,619 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Elastic stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
