Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 218 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $742.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $740.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

