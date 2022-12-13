Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

ANYYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($137.89) to €119.00 ($125.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($140.00) to €148.00 ($155.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

ANYYY stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

