Analysts Set ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Target Price at $7.27

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.