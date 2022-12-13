Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

Switch Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth $2,225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Switch by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Switch by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $5,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Switch has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

