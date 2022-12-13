Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $646.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 589 ($7.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Investec raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

