flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives $11.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

FNNTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.10 ($10.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

flatexDEGIRO Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

