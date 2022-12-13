Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $328.23 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $414.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.10 and its 200 day moving average is $313.93. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $114,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

