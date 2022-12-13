Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL stock opened at C$7.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07. In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,823.56.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

