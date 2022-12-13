Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $63.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($70.53) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($62.11) to €57.00 ($60.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Basf Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Basf stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

