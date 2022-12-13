Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$9.46

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.