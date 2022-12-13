Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.