Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target at $20.63

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.