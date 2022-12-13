UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.16.

Several research analysts have commented on UNCRY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.53) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.16) to €16.90 ($17.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.26) to €17.00 ($17.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($16.21) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

