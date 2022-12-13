Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $651.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

