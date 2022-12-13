Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.79. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

