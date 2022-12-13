Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,637,000 after buying an additional 673,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

