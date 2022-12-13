Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Novartis stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.