Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $47.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DT opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 382.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

