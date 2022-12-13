Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.32) to €2.20 ($2.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Uniper from €2.20 ($2.32) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Uniper Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

