Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$25,380.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total transaction of C$25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,038,215.02.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.