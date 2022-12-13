Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$25,380.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total transaction of C$25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,038,215.02.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.