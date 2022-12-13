Martin Wafforn Sells 6,900 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Martin Wafforn sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.35, for a total value of C$23,143.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,842.33.
Martin Wafforn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Martin Wafforn sold 40,600 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total value of C$126,850.64.
New Pacific Metals Stock Performance
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.
About New Pacific Metals
New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.
