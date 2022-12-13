Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Chairman Acquires $8,823,750.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.3 %

Atlanticus stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

About Atlanticus



Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

