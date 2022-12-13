Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Chairman Acquires $8,823,750.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Atlanticus Stock Up 1.3 %
Atlanticus stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.55.
About Atlanticus
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlanticus (ATLCP)
