Lisa Crossley Acquires 43,900 Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) Director Lisa Crossley acquired 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$21,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,039,343 shares in the company, valued at C$1,458,884.64.
Lisa Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Lisa Crossley acquired 170 shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$90.10.
Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CVE:RHT opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$102.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.20.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.
