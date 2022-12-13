Lisa Crossley Acquires 43,900 Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) Director Lisa Crossley acquired 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$21,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,039,343 shares in the company, valued at C$1,458,884.64.

Lisa Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Lisa Crossley acquired 170 shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$90.10.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVE:RHT opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$102.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.20.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies ( CVE:RHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

