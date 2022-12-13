Nathan Saul Monash Sells 22,600 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$326,095.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,438.

Nathan Saul Monash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00.

LUG stock opened at C$13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

