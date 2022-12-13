John Mccluskey Sells 10,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$136,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 667,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,121,498.88.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at C$13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.32. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$13.87.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

About Alamos Gold

See Also

