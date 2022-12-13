AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,641.14.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.