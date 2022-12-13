Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 129.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 129.10 ($1.58).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 86.32 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,451.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.51.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
