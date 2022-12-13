Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 129.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 129.10 ($1.58).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 86.32 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,451.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.51.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.