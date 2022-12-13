Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Doximity Trading Down 1.5 %

Doximity stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

