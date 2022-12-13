Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.62).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.11) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.88) to GBX 1,075 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Unite Group Stock Performance
Shares of Unite Group stock opened at GBX 914.50 ($11.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 897.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.72. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 773 ($9.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,209 ($14.83).
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
