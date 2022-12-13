Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target at $570.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPEAF. Barclays downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

