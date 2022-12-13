Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) PT at C$7.95

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

