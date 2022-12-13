PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $54.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
