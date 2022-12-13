Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NYSE CXM opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,328 shares of company stock valued at $426,189. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $2,651,000. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

