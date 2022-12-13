Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Target Price at C$135.44

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.44.

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

L stock opened at C$124.24 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$90.46 and a twelve month high of C$126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,554 shares of company stock worth $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

