Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $15.50

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,284,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.4 %

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

IAS stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -928.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

