Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

