Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 511,950 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,185 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

